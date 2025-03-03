Suspect held 2 days after Haryana Congress worker's body found in suitcase

Two days after the body of Congress worker Himani Narwal was discovered in a suitcase in Haryana, the police have arrested one suspect in connection with the murder, it confirmed on Monday.

The arrested individual is a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The suitcase in which Narwal's body was found reportedly belonged to her, and she was allegedly killed at her residence in Haryana.

Her body was found near the Sampla bus stand a day before the municipal elections, spotted by passers-by. Narwal, 22, had been an active participant in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, and her death has led to calls from party members for a high-level investigation.

Family demands death penalty

On Monday, Narwal’s family demanded the death penalty for the accused. “I am sure the accused is a known person, either someone from the party or someone from her college or our relative. Only they could come home... I am sure someone tried to do something to her, and she protested, which is why this happened,” said Savita, her mother, news agency ANI.

“She did not tolerate anything wrong... I want the death penalty for the accused... No one from the government has contacted us so far,” she added.

Mother links death to elections, party politics

On Sunday, Narwal’s mother claimed that her daughter’s political involvement and the elections played a role in her death.

“The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home,” Savita alleged.

“She was going with Rahul Gandhi, she was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous,” she said.

Narwal’s brother, Jatin, told ANI, “One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media... We will get justice... We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information... We want death penalty for the accused.”

Her uncle said, “Whoever the accused is, we want justice... Till the time the identity of the accused is revealed, we will not cremate her... We have had no contact with the police.”

Who was Himani Narwal?

Hailing from Kathura village in Sonepat, Himani Narwal was actively involved in Congress politics. According to a report by Hindustan Times, she participated in multiple political events, including those associated with Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda. She was also known for performing with Haryanvi folk artists at Congress rallies and social gatherings.

Narwal’s X profile identified her as the Indian Youth Congress vice-president. “During my tenure in Youth Congress, my younger sister @himani_narwal was the District Vice President of Rohtak Rural. Be it Bharat Jodo Yatra or any organisational programme, Himani fulfilled every responsibility very well,” former Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV wrote on X.

She had also accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra stated that she had been actively involved in the Haryana assembly election campaign alongside Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda.

[With agency inputs]