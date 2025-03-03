Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement, remains in 'moderate' category

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Monday but showed a slight improvement from Sunday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 119 at 7 am, compared to 132 at the same time on Sunday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 125 at 4 pm.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality has improved across Delhi-NCR due to rainfall over the past few days. In neighbouring cities, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 95, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category, while Noida and Ghaziabad reported AQI levels of 102 and 167, respectively.

AQI classification

The CPCB classifies air quality into the following categories:

0–50 (good)

Also Read

51–100 (satisfactory)

101–200 (moderate)

201–300 (poor)

301–400 (very poor)

401–500 (severe)

Factors behind the improvement

READ: IMD Delhi Weather Forecast Today Favourable weather conditions, including strong winds and light rain, have helped disperse pollutants, leading to better air quality across the region. The AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category for the coming week as meteorological conditions continue to support pollutant dispersion.

Revocation of Grap Stage-II restrictions

With pollution levels easing, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee revoked Stage-II restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the National Capital Region (NCR) on February 24. This decision, influenced by improved weather and higher mixing heights, has allowed inter-state buses from NCR states to resume entry into Delhi.

Delhi weather today

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degrees Celsius, with a misty morning and a clear sky predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity is 16 per cent, and the wind speed is 16 km/h.

IMD's weather forecast

An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India triggered rain across Delhi and northern India on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, was observed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Widespread snowfall and thunderstorms were predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms were expected in Punjab and Haryana.