Home / India News / PM Modi goes on lion safari at Gir National Park on World Wildlife Day

PM Modi goes on lion safari at Gir National Park on World Wildlife Day

PM Modi was seen donning a safari outfit and holding a camera to capture glimpses of Gir's Asiatic lions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gir National Park | Photo: X@ANI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a lion safari in Gir National Park in Gujarat on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

PM Modi was seen donning a safari outfit and holding a camera to capture glimpses of Gir's Asiatic lions.

The Prime Minister also extended wishes on World Wildlife Day and said, "Today, on World Wildlife Day, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role--let's safeguard their future for generations to come! We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife."

Currently, Asiatic lions inhabit approximately 30,000 square kilometers across 53 talukas in 9 districts of Gujarat. The state government has undertaken numerous initiatives to conserve these majestic creatures and protect other wildlife species. Additionally, as part of a national project, a National Referral Center for Wildlife is being established on over 20.24 hectares of land at New Pipalya in the Junagadh district.

Moreover, according to a release, a high-tech monitoring center for wildlife tracking and a state-of-the-art hospital have also been set up in Sasan to strengthen conservation efforts.

The Gujarat government has taken various measures for the conservation of Asiatic lions. In 2024, 237 beat guards (162 men and 75 women) were recruited in Gir to patrol protected areas and safeguard lion habitats.

For the protection of Asiatic lions in Sasan Gir and the overall development of the Gir region, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, played a pivotal role. In 2007, he personally visited the Gir forest to assess the ground realities and gather insights. Following this, he spearheaded transformative initiatives aimed at the holistic development of the Gir region, the conservation of lions, and the preservation of its rich biodiversity, the release stated.

The Prime Minister introduced the concept of Bruhad Gir, expanding the conservation focus beyond Gir National Park and Sanctuary to cover a 30,000 sq. km area from Barda to Botad, where Asiatic lions are found. With the development of Greater Gir, he also ensured the welfare and progress of local communities.

Topics :Narendra ModiwildlifeAsiatic lion

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

