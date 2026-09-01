Haryana fines Gurugram town planner over failure to answer RTI properly

The Haryana State Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Gurugram's District Town Planner, an official frequently in the news for his actions against illegal construction, encroachments, and unauthorised occupations, an official said.

Taking a serious view of his conduct, the commission has also recommended to the Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana that RS Batth undergo training for discharge of official duties at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration or another suitable institution, he added.

State Information Commissioner Ajay Sura issued an order in response to an RTI petition filed by Bharat Jain.

The matter pertains to an RTI application submitted on January 4, 2022, in which the applicant had sought information regarding various rules, policies, and guidelines concerning the Town and Country Planning Department. Specifically, information was requested regarding the rules governing the issuance of partial possession or possession certificates for group housing projects approved between 2007 and 2016.

On July 13, 2023, the commission directed the then Public Information Officer (PIO) to provide complete information within two weeks. A show-cause notice was also issued regarding the delay. According to the commission, the dispute has not been fully resolved even more than four years after the RTI application was filed. In his response, Batth said that the relevant Acts, rules, policies, and the Haryana Building Code were available on the department's website and that the applicant had been given an opportunity to inspect the records. The commission did not consider this argument sufficient and clarified that if specific information sought by a citizen is available with the public authority, the PIO must provide a response addressing each point in accordance with the rules. The obligation cannot be discharged merely by citing the website.