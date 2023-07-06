Home / India News / Haryana govt announces monthly pension for unmarried, widowed people

Haryana govt announces monthly pension for unmarried, widowed people

Khattar said there are a total of around 65,000 unmarried men and women and 5,687 widowers in the specified age group and income limit

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
The Haryana government on Thursday announced a pension of Rs 2,750 per month for low-income unmarried people aged between 45 and 60. A similar scheme was unveiled for widowed men and women.

The state government already provides a monthly pension to low-income people above 60.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said unmarried men and women who are in the age group of 45-60 and have an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh will get a pension of Rs 2,750 per month.

Similarly, widowed people in the age bracket of 40-60 who have an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh will also get Rs 2,750 every month, he said.

This move will put an additional burden of Rs 240 crore per annum crore on the state exchequer.

Khattar said there are a total of around 65,000 unmarried men and women and 5,687 widowers in the specified age group and income limit.

He said the monthly income will help these people meet their personal needs.

"Those whose income is very less, they will get some help in living a respectable life and this is what we have done," the chief minister said.

After attaining the age of 60, these beneficiaries will receive the old age pension, he further said.

Khattar said a massive campaign was being run by the urban local bodies and town country planning department for regularising the irregular colonies across the state.

"Amendments are required to be made in the laws and policies for regularising these irregular colonies. The process of regularising 2,000 such colonies is in progress," he added.

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

