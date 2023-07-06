Home / India News / India, Singapore extend MoU to co-operate on public administration till '28

India, Singapore extend MoU to co-operate on public administration till '28

The MoU aims at strengthening the partnership between the two countries through various forms of cooperation between both countries' public service

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and the Public Service Division, of the Republic of Singapore signed a protocol document on Thursday, extending for five years the current memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of personnel management and public administration till 2028.

The MoU was signed by V Srinivas, secretary on behalf of DARPG, and Simon Wong, high commissioner of Singapore to India.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Singapore High Commission, and DARPG. The event was also attended and addressed virtually by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Division, Republic of Singapore.

The MoU aims at strengthening the partnership between the two countries through various forms of cooperation between both countries’ public service, said the ministry.

The cooperation in areas such as administrative reforms & public sector transformation, public service delivery, leadership, and talent development, e-governance, capacity building, and training form part of the areas to be covered under the activities of MoU, it added.

Topics :IndiaSingaporeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

