Haryana minister Sandeep Singh should resign on moral grounds: Hooda

A day after Chandigarh Police filed a charge sheet against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in a sexual harassment case, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said the BJP leader should resign immediately on moral grounds.

If he does not do so, the chief minister should seek his resignation, Hooda, a Congress leader, added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit held a protest here demanding dismissal and arrest of Singh.

AAP leaders and workers were detained by the police. Police said there was no permission to hold the protest at the site.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda told reporters, "Why Singh is not being arrested. When a charge sheet has been filed, why police is not arresting him despite the case having been registered eight months ago under serious provisions of the law. We also demand that attempt to rape charge be added based on the allegations against him."



"We are demanding his dismissal from the cabinet," he said.

Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, said, "He should resign immediately on moral grounds and if he doesn't, then the chief minister should seek his resignation."



The Chandigarh Police submitted its final report against Sandeep Singh, accused in a sexual harassment case before a court here on Friday.

The case stems from allegations made by a junior athletic coach from Haryana against the BJP leader.

Singh has been charged under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).