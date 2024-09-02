Haryana polls latest: Jobs issue central; Manish Sisodia leads AAP campaign

With just a month left for the elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the Congress is making the jobs issue its key poll plank as the party aims to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ruling for over 10 years in the state.

The elections in Haryana, originally scheduled for October 1, will now take place in a single phase on October 5. The counting of votes will be done parallel to Jammu & Kashmir on October 8.





Congress' focus on jobs also aligns with its promises made during Lok Sabha elections.

Here are latest updates on Haryana polls:





Former Haryana Congress Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday promised that if the party comes to power, it will process 1 lakh new recruitments in addition to filling the existing vacancies.

2) Hooda’s statement followed as Haryana CM Naiyab Saini on Saturday had said that the latest recruitment exam for police and teachers has been deferred till the election takes place on October 5. Saini explained that the decision was taken in accordance with the Election Commission’s order.

Manish Sisodia on Haryana polls

3) Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has helmed the party campaign in Haryana in Arvind Kejriwal’s absence. On Sunday, he slammed the BJP for “betraying” the people of Haryana and claimed that they want change. “…There is a strong chance that Haryana will give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal this time," said Sisodia. Last time, the AAP had got less votes than Nota in the state polls.

Challenges before BJP in Haryana

4) The Opposition’s mounting attack comes as the BJP is struggling to fight anti-incumbency in the state. Factors like frequent farmer protests, public anger over Agniveer policy in armed forces, old pension schemes, among others, are major challenges for the party. During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, its tally came down to five from 10 as seen in the previous two general elections, signalling a shift in voter sentiment.

5) Moreover, in the 2019 elections, the party had formed a coalition government in Haryana with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). However, this time the JJP has formed an alliance with the Chandra Shekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) to woo Dalit voters.

6) The JJP faced a setback on Sunday, when three of its leaders: Anoop Dhanak, Ram Kumar Gautam, and Jogi Ram Sihag switched parties to join the BJP.

7) For the INDIA bloc, no alliance appears in sight for Haryana elections as the AAP has announced its intention to contest the polls independently as the party seeks to cement its status as a national player. Last week, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also exuded confidence that his party will win more than 70 seats in the polls.

Why did EC change poll dates in Haryana

8) The revised poll schedule for Haryana has also turned into a political slugfest. Taking a jab at Centre’s 'one nation, one election' push, the Congress questioned how that would happen if the poll body is unable to conduct simultaneous elections in the four states. While Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir will go to polls within the next month, the dates for Jharkhand and Maharashtra are yet to be announced.

9) According to the poll body, the date was postponed due to the Asoj Amavasya festival celebrations in the state.

Regional parties in Haryana

10) Following the Lok Sabha elections, the upcoming polls are crucial for regional parties the Jannayak Janta Party and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) as they seek to regain their lost influence in the region.