Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Haryana Assembly polls rescheduled to October 5 from October 1: EC

Haryana Assembly polls rescheduled to October 5 from October 1: EC

The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls will now be held on October 8 instead of October 4, the poll body said

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

It said the decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Saturday deferred the Haryana assembly poll date to October 5 from October 1, keeping in mind a centuries-old festival of the Bishnoi community.
The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls will now be held on October 8 instead of October 4, the poll body said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It said the decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a 300-400-year-old practice in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar.
The EC had received a representation from the national president of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner, Rajasthan for rescheduling the date for the Haryana assembly elections.
He said generations of families from Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana visit their native village Mukam in Rajasthan on 'amavas' in the month of 'Asoj' for the annual festival in Bikaner in the memory of Guru Jambheshwar.
This year, the festival falls on October 2 and thousands of Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar will be travelling to Rajasthan on the day, denying them their voting rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Polling official, EVM, election

Haryana Assembly elections on Oct 1: A look at 5 key constituencies

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP's poll body meets to finalise candidates for Haryana assembly polls

Deepender Hooda, Deepender

UPS anti-employee scheme, will implement OPS after winning: Deepender Hooda

Premiumsoybean

Farmers face crisis as soybean, tur prices drop ahead of Maharashtra polls

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Naya

'BJP delivers on its promises': Haryana CM Saini takes dig at Congress

Topics : Haryana election Haryana Assembly elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon