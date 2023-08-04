Home / India News / Haryana violence: 3 motorcycles set on fire in Pataudi area, says police

Haryana violence: 3 motorcycles set on fire in Pataudi area, says police

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state over the past few days

Press Trust of India Gurugram

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Three motorcycles were set on fire on Thursday night in Pataudi area here, police said.

The motorcycles were parked outside Rashid Auto Works near Chungi no. 4 while a mechanic was sleeping inside the shop. Firefighters doused the flames and rescued the mechanic, police said.

Sporadic incidents of arson have been reported from Pataudi since Monday after violence broke out in the adjoining Nuh district over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state over the past few days.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Pataudi Police Station said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Topics :GurugramHaryanacommunal violenceCommunal clashes

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

