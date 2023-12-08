Home / India News / Have rescued 1309 Indians from Israel since start of Gaza war: Jaishankar

Have rescued 1309 Indians from Israel since start of Gaza war: Jaishankar

Gaza war: The UN Security Council will vote on Friday to urge an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

EAM S Jaishankar
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India has rescued 1,309 nationals from Israel since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Lok Sabha on Friday. He also said that India has sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestine in two tranches.

"So far, 1309 Indian nationals have returned to India in six special flights operated under Operation Ajay from Israel and we have also facilitated the return of one Indian national from the Gaza Strip," Jaishankar said in reply to a question on the war.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"India has provided 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid including 16.5 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies in 2 tranches to the people of Palestine on October 22 and November 19," he added. 

The aid included tents, blankets, hygiene kits, life-saving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment.

ALSO READ: Israel hits South Gaza town, one of last areas where Palestinians can flee

Jaishankar also said that the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv is in regular communication with the Indian community and relevant departments and ministries in the government of Israel to ensure the safety and security of all Indian nationals living there.

The UN Security Council will vote on Friday to urge an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a letter to the UNSC, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter. The article states that the secretary-general may bring to the council's attention "any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

Interestingly, no UN secretary-general has invoked the article in decades. It was last invoked in 1961 on a complaint by Tunisia against the attack by France's naval and air forces.

ALSO READ: Humanitarian conditions in Gaza worsen as Israel widens its offensive

In the letter, Guterres also wrote, "Amid constant bombardment by the Israel Defense Forces, and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible."

Also Read

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

HC raps Maharashtra govt for letting budgetary allocation for drugs lapse

NFHS-6 launched, will not have disability-related questions: Centre

Bullet train to be functional within 3 yrs, Ayodhya airport by Dec end: Min

PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun

SC grants bail to executive of liquor firm in Delhi excise policy case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GazaIsrael-PalestineS JaishankarExternal Affairs MinistryMinistry of External AffairsisraelBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story