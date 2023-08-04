Home / India News / Have take measures in partnership with CERT-In against cyber threats: Govt

Have take measures in partnership with CERT-In against cyber threats: Govt

Advisories issued by the CERT-In are disseminated to all authorised medical care entities and service providers in the country for compliance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: unsplash.com

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Union Health Ministry has undertaken various measures in collaboration with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to ensure data security and protect the privacy of patients from cyber threats, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday.

Advisories issued by the CERT-In are disseminated to all authorised medical care entities and service providers in the country for compliance, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said in a written reply in the Lower House.

These include advisories on the latest cyber threats or vulnerabilities and countermeasures, guidelines on information security practices for government entities and specifically for health, data and network security and identity and access management, application security, third-party outsourcing, hardening procedures, security monitoring, incident management and security auditing, he said.

On observing any cybersecurity incidents highlighted by the CERT-In, remedial actions are taken as per its direction and guidance, Baghel said.

He said cybersecurity mock drills are conducted in consultation with the CERT-In and NIC in all divisions of the Union health ministry.

Besides, regular training programmes are conducted in collaboration with CERT-In, CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) for sensitisation of all program divisions regarding securing the IT infrastructure and mitigating cyberattacks.

As per security audit guidelines and advisories issued by the NIC, necessary measures are taken by the health ministry to enforce data security and privacy at the web application end.

The ministry has launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country and create longitudinal Electronic Health Record (EHR) for the citizens, Baghel stated.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has issued several guidelines and notifications to govern the conduct of digital health applications, which are integrated with the ABDM ecosystem.

Also Read

At least six killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across US

Threat actors don't have access to entire CoWIN portal, database: Report

Cyber security breaches are up multiple times as Internet penetration grows

India saw 31% surge in malware attacks in 2022, finds SonicWall report

Top US cybersecurity diplomat Nate Fick's Twitter account hacked

Shah releases Rs 10k each to 112 investors stuck in Sahara's 4 cooperatives

No force can silence voice of people: Cong on SC stay on Rahul's conviction

20 Indian rescued from burning vessel off the Dutch coast return home

Applied Materials to bring its global suppliers to set operations in India

Lok Sabha passes bill to set up agency to fund research across universities

Topics :Cyber AttackLok SabhaParliamentHealth Ministry

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story