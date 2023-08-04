Home / India News / No force can silence voice of people: Cong on SC stay on Rahul's conviction

No force can silence voice of people: Cong on SC stay on Rahul's conviction

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the defamation case over his Modi surname remark

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday hailed the Supreme Court ruling staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, calling the judgment a strong vindication of truth and asserting that "no force can silence the voice of the people".

The Congress described it as a "victory of love over hate".

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice.

"Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, Rahul Gandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process," he said on Twitter.

"Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy. Satyameva Jayate!" Ramesh said.

Congress' general secretary organisation K C Venugopal also hailed the verdict.

"We welcome the Hon'ble Supreme Court's verdict staying Sh. @RahulGandhi ji's conviction. Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people," Venugopal said on Twitter.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress said, "It is a victory of love over hate. Satyamev Jayate -- Jai Hind

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also hailed the ruling, saying justice has prevailed.

"The roar of truth will be heard again the halls of democracy!" he said.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said there is no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

"No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Defamation case: SC to hear Rahul's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict

Rahul fighting for people, regime using tricks to deter: Priyanka Gandhi

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Cong to move SC against HC order on Rahul's conviction in defamation case

20 Indian rescued from burning vessel off the Dutch coast return home

Applied Materials to bring its global suppliers to set operations in India

Lok Sabha passes bill to set up agency to fund research across universities

Cauvery issue: TN CM urges PM to intervene, advise K'taka to release water

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 4): When and Where to expect rainfall today

Topics :Supreme CourtCongressPoliticsdefamation

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story