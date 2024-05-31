Home / India News / Kerala health min announces intensification of Nipah prevention in state

Kerala health min announces intensification of Nipah prevention in state

Minister George emphasized the importance of extreme caution and outlined several key preventive measures

Nipah Virus
Nipah Virus | File Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has announced that Nipah prevention efforts will be intensified in the state, particularly during the critical months of May to September when the virus is most likely to spread.

Minister George emphasized the importance of extreme caution and outlined several key preventive measures.

She urged the public not to destroy bat habitats, as disturbing these could increase the risk of virus transmission. Additionally, she advised against consuming fruits that have been bitten by birds and drinking honey from banana peels, both of which could be contaminated by bats.

Veena George also highlighted the necessity of proper hygiene, recommending that hands should be thoroughly washed with soap and water if they come into contact with bats, their excrement, or objects they have bitten.

"We must all be vigilant and proactive in our efforts to prevent the spread of Nipah. By following these guidelines, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones," said Minister George.

She stressed the importance of educating children about these precautions to ensure community-wide awareness and safety.

Nipah Virus, transmitted from animals to humans, can lead to severe illness and fatalities.

On May 19, 2018, a Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak was reported in Kozhikode district of Kerala. This was the first NiV outbreak in South India.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases as of June 1, 2018. The two affected districts were Kozhikode and Mallapuram.

The Nipah outbreak reported in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala in May 2018 was the third Nipah Virus Outbreaks in India, the earlier being in 2001 and 2007, both in West Bengal.

Kerala is known for achieving impressive health outcomes at modest incomes compared to the rest of the states in India. Accordingly, Kerala relied on the strengths of its health system to contain the outbreak.

