HC bars Tamil Nadu govt from naming welfare schemes after living persons

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to refrain from naming state welfare schemes after living individuals and using political party symbols or photographs of political leaders in related publicity material.

The court passed the interim order in response to a public interest litigation that questioned the naming of schemes after Chief Minister M K Stalin, according to a report from The Indian Express. Initiatives such as Ungaludan Stalin and Nalam Kaakkum Stalin were specifically cited, with the petitioner arguing that such branding misuses public resources for political promotion, the report further added.

ALSO READ: Stalin urges PM Modi to release ₹2,100 cr pending Samagra Shiksha funds The bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu, observed that the use of names or images of living persons in government scheme promotions goes against the principles of neutrality and fairness in public administration.

Government says pamphlets not official Counsel representing the state argued that the pamphlets mentioned in the petition were not official government publications. The defence also stated that the schemes themselves had public welfare objectives and that the challenge was politically motivated. Despite these claims, the court issued a directive restraining the state from continuing such promotional practices. It, however, clarified that it is not halting the implementation of welfare schemes, only regulating how they are named and advertised. Party symbols and photographs also banned The interim order extends to the use of political party logos and photographs of living leaders in any form of scheme-related communication, including banners, posters, and advertisements.