Home / India News / HC bars Tamil Nadu govt from naming welfare schemes after living persons

HC bars Tamil Nadu govt from naming welfare schemes after living persons

Court says using names of living leaders and party symbols on state schemes violates constitutional principles of neutrality

MK Stalin, Stalin
Counsel representing the state argued that the pamphlets mentioned in the petition were not official government publications (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to refrain from naming state welfare schemes after living individuals and using political party symbols or photographs of political leaders in related publicity material.
 
The court passed the interim order in response to a public interest litigation that questioned the naming of schemes after Chief Minister M K Stalin, according to a report from The Indian Express. Initiatives such as Ungaludan Stalin and Nalam Kaakkum Stalin were specifically cited, with the petitioner arguing that such branding misuses public resources for political promotion, the report further added.
 
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu, observed that the use of names or images of living persons in government scheme promotions goes against the principles of neutrality and fairness in public administration. 

Government says pamphlets not official

Counsel representing the state argued that the pamphlets mentioned in the petition were not official government publications. The defence also stated that the schemes themselves had public welfare objectives and that the challenge was politically motivated.
 
Despite these claims, the court issued a directive restraining the state from continuing such promotional practices. It, however, clarified that it is not halting the implementation of welfare schemes, only regulating how they are named and advertised.

Party symbols and photographs also banned

The interim order extends to the use of political party logos and photographs of living leaders in any form of scheme-related communication, including banners, posters, and advertisements.
 
The court has granted 10 days for the respondents, including the Election Commission and relevant state departments, to file their replies. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 13.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stampede at New Delhi station caused by falling headload, says Vaishnaw

Dropped bag caused stampede that killed 18 at New Delhi station: Vaishnaw

Goyal to meet exporters in Mumbai to discuss impact of 25% US tariff

Andhra Pradesh govt inks tourism project deals worth ₹500 crore

Decline in registered voters in Bihar by around 6.5 million: Draft SIR

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduMadras High CourtHigh Court

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story