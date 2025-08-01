Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh govt inks tourism project deals worth ₹500 crore

Andhra Pradesh govt inks tourism project deals worth ₹500 crore

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Corporation inked these deals with Ease My Trip, Hilton Hotels and others for tourism projects at various locations

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
CM gave a call to investors to make use of a plethora of opportunities under the state's tourism policy, adding that tourism projects are being accorded infrastructure status. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Deals on tourism projects worth ₹500 crore were inked in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Andhra Pradesh Tourism Investors Programme at Gandikota Fort in Kadapa district on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Corporation inked these deals with Ease My Trip, Hilton Hotels and others for tourism projects at various locations.

"These agreements have been inked in the presence of the CM to set up tourism projects at various places in the state. Ease my Trip, Hilton Hotels and several other organisations inked deals worth ₹500 crore with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Corporation," said an official press release.

Besides building hotels, these deals are also aimed at setting up facilities for adventure sports, kayaking, jet skiing and others at Gandikota, Srisailam, Mantralayam, Tirupati and other places.

Naidu virtually laid the foundation for a string of tourism projects at Gandikota, Borra Caves, Ahobilam, Nagarjuna Sagar and others under Central Government schemes such as Swadesh Darshan and SASKY.

CM gave a call to investors to make use of a plethora of opportunities under the state's tourism policy, adding that tourism projects are being accorded infrastructure status.

"There are ample opportunities in the state for eco-tourism, adventure, cruise, wellness, caravan, golf, heritage and temple tourism projects," said Naidu.

According to the CM, Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley, Rajamahendravaram, Amaravati, Srisailam and Gandikota will be developed as seven anchor hubs.

Likewise, he said 25 thematic circuits were also announced, among other initiatives, adding that eight state-level tourism events will be held, along with district-wise programmes.

Further, Naidu announced the formulation of a master plan for the development of Gandikota as a prominent tourist destination.

Highlighting Gandikota's natural beauty, he noted that it has earned fame to be recognised the 'Grand Canyon of India'.

Laying the foundation stone for a tourism development project under the SASKY scheme with an estimated cost of ₹78 crore, he stated that the government has concrete plans to transform Gandikota into a world-class tourism destination, including the construction of luxury hotels to accommodate visitors.

Moreover, he noted that the state is working toward the development of 50,000 hotel rooms across various tourist hotspots, among several other initiatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Decline in registered voters in Bihar by around 6.5 million: Draft SIR

Shubhanshu calls his space mission start of India's second space orbit

Malegaon blast: NIA can charge absconders after arrest, says trial court

India eyes 10% global space market share, greater private role: Isro chief

Let market forces decide price for e-waste, electronics firms tell Delhi HC

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmenttourismDeals

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story