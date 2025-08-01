Andhra Pradesh govt inks tourism project deals worth ₹500 crore

Deals on tourism projects worth ₹500 crore were inked in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Andhra Pradesh Tourism Investors Programme at Gandikota Fort in Kadapa district on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Corporation inked these deals with Ease My Trip, Hilton Hotels and others for tourism projects at various locations.

"These agreements have been inked in the presence of the CM to set up tourism projects at various places in the state. Ease my Trip, Hilton Hotels and several other organisations inked deals worth ₹500 crore with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Corporation," said an official press release.

Besides building hotels, these deals are also aimed at setting up facilities for adventure sports, kayaking, jet skiing and others at Gandikota, Srisailam, Mantralayam, Tirupati and other places.

Naidu virtually laid the foundation for a string of tourism projects at Gandikota, Borra Caves, Ahobilam, Nagarjuna Sagar and others under Central Government schemes such as Swadesh Darshan and SASKY. CM gave a call to investors to make use of a plethora of opportunities under the state's tourism policy, adding that tourism projects are being accorded infrastructure status. "There are ample opportunities in the state for eco-tourism, adventure, cruise, wellness, caravan, golf, heritage and temple tourism projects," said Naidu. According to the CM, Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley, Rajamahendravaram, Amaravati, Srisailam and Gandikota will be developed as seven anchor hubs. Likewise, he said 25 thematic circuits were also announced, among other initiatives, adding that eight state-level tourism events will be held, along with district-wise programmes.