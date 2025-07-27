Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stalin urges PM Modi to release ₹2,100 cr pending Samagra Shiksha funds

Stalin urges PM Modi to release ₹2,100 cr pending Samagra Shiksha funds

CM pointed out in the memorandum that the Centre not sanctioning the required funds affects the future of lakhs of students

MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged the Centre to release its share of over ₹2,100 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme (SSA). (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged the Centre to release its share of over ₹2,100 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme (SSA), while underscoring its commitment for the two-language formula.

In a memorandum handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has presented its "contrarian views" to the 3-language formula of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), an official release on Sunday here said.

The state has made it clear it will stick to its decades-long 2-language formula of Tamil and English.

According to the state government release, the CM pointed out in the memorandum that the Centre not sanctioning the required funds "affects the future of lakhs of students."  "The CM has requested the PM to clear the central share of Rs 2151.59 crore for the year 2024-25 and the first installment for 2025-26, without mandating (Tamil Nadu to) sign the PM SHRI agreement (vis-a-vis funds)," the release said.

 

Stalin is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after he complained of dizziness on July 21. The memorandum approved by him was handed over to the PM on Saturday, official sources said. PM is in Tamil Nadu on a two-day visit.

Among others, the CM sought approval for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail initiatives, proposed on a 50:50 ratio.

Implementation of various rail projects, increased suburban services in Chennai were the other demands.

Further, flagging the recurring arrests of Indian fishermen from the state, Stalin sought a permanent solution to the matter.

He sought steps for the release of Indian fishermen and boats currently under Lankan custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

