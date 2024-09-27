HC directs Centre to decide representation on inefficiencies of AirSewa

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to address a representation within four weeks concerning the inefficiencies of the AirSewa portal. The portal, designed to serve as a grievance redressal mechanism for air travellers, has reportedly become largely unresponsive, leaving numerous complaints unresolved. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Delhi High Court bench, led by acting Chief Justice Manmohan and also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, issued a directive to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to address concerns regarding the non-functioning of the AirSewa portal. The directive came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought action from the Ministry on this matter.

The PIL filed by a NGO Pravasi Legal Cell, highlighted the portal's failure to adequately address grievances, particularly affecting Indian citizens abroad, who depend on the platform for redressal of travel-related issues. This issue particularly impacts Indian citizens abroad, who rely on the platform to address travel-related grievances.

The petition filed through advocate Manas P Hameed draws attention to the fact that the AirSewa portal, which initially functioned well, has significantly deteriorated over the past year.

This decline in performance has led to a growing backlog of unresolved complaints, resulting in severe inconvenience for air travellers. The inefficiencies of the portal have compelled many individuals to turn to consumer courts in India for redressal, a solution that is especially impractical for Indian citizens living abroad.

The petition stresses the urgent need for the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take corrective measures, as the current state of the portal is leaving numerous grievances unaddressed, complicating the process of seeking justice for air travellers.

The plea asserted that despite multiple representations to the concerned authorities, including the Ministry of Civil Aviation, no substantial improvements have been made to the AirSewa portal's functionality. As a result, the petitioner has sought immediate judicial intervention to address these pressing issues in the public interest.

The plea highlights that the current inefficiency of the AirSewa portal forces affected individuals to seek redressal through consumer courts in India. However, for those residing abroad, this process is neither feasible nor practical due to logistical challenges, such as geographical distance, time zone differences, and the complexity of navigating legal proceedings from overseas.

The petitioner stated that this situation places an undue burden on Indian citizens living abroad, who should be able to rely on the AirSewa portal for swift resolution of their grievances, the plea read.