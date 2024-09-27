Women's labour force participation in India doubled in 7 yrs: Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the number of women participating in the workforce has doubled over the past seven years. This notable increase, he noted, has coincided with a trend of women working longer hours than their male counterparts in certain sectors. Mandaviya attributes this significant shift to the policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he believes have fostered a more inclusive labour environment.

In a government release, Mandaviya referred to this transformation as a 'silent revolution'. He emphasised that the rise in women's participation is reshaping traditional perceptions of their roles in the workforce.

Sharing the release on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Indian women are stepping out, taking charge, and doing it in a way no one saw coming. We should talk about this more.”

Recent data shows the substantial growth in women's labour force participation, doubling within a seven-year span.

The Minister praised Modi’s initiatives for not merely discussing women’s empowerment but actively implementing measures to facilitate their advancement in the economy. “Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India, Skill India – these are not just token policies, but tectonic shifts in how we view women as drivers of India’s growth,” he said.

BJP leader Smriti Irani pointed at recent reports indicating that women are logging strenuous hours, particularly in professional, scientific, and technical activities. She said Indian women are now working more hours per week than their counterparts in various countries. “Women are no longer the silent workforce; they are working more hours than ever, some exceeding 55 hours a week in professional, scientific, and technical fields! Indian women are putting in more hours than men across sectors,” Irani said.

Irani also emphasised the need for broader recognition of women’s contributions to the workforce. “Prime Minister Modi has set the stage, but now it’s time for everyone – businesses, industries, and society – to embrace the sacrifices women are making and ensure that this silent revolution becomes impossible to ignore,” she said.

New govt framework seeks flexible work guidelines for women

The government is developing a new framework designed to enhance women’s participation in the workforce by addressing critical challenges and extending social security benefits to women in the unorganised sector, as earlier reported by Business Standard. A task force led by Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra is currently exploring strategies to increase female workforce participation. Although the proposed framework may not be legally binding, it is expected to serve as a guideline for states and businesses to implement.





A Business Standard analysis of the recently released Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data also revealed that the proportion of self-employed women has surged to 67.4 per cent in 2023-24, up from 51.9 per cent in 2017-18, the year the National Statistical Office began releasing annual PLFS data. In rural areas, the percentage of self-employed women increased from 57.7 per cent to 73.5 per cent, while in urban areas, it rose from 34.7 per cent to 42.3 per cent.

Moreover, the labour force participation rate for women — representing the share of women either working or seeking work — has climbed to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24, compared to just 23.3 per cent in 2017-18.