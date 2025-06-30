Home / India News / HC permits advocates to file PILs over Kolkata law student's gang rape

HC permits advocates to file PILs over Kolkata law student's gang rape

They are seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court and steps to ensure security in colleges across West Bengal

gavel law cases
The bench granted permission to the lawyers to file the petitions. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Calcutta High Court Monday granted permission to three advocates to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of a law student in her college.

They are seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court and steps to ensure security in colleges across West Bengal.

Drawing attention of a division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen, the three advocates sought permission of the court to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of the law student. 

ALSO READ: Law college gang rape: BJP's 4 member 'fact-finding team' reaches Kolkata

The bench granted permission to the lawyers to file the petitions.

The matters are likely to be taken up for hearing later this week, one of the lawyers who moved the court said.

The survivor has alleged that she was gang-raped inside the South Kolkata Law College on June 25.

Based on the alleged gang rape survivor's complaint, the police have arrested prime accused alumnus Manojit Mishra, along with students Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. A guard of the college was also apprehended on Saturday morning, according to the police.

Kolkata Police formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT), led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, to probe the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monsoon fury in Himachal: Building collapses, landslides block roads

LIVE news updates: Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill; overnight voting delayed

SC denies plea challenging Bodh Gaya Temple Act; asks petitioner to move HC

Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands of ₹57,509 cr in assembly

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Andaman sea, second tremor today

Topics :Calcutta High CourtRape casesrape

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story