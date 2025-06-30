HC permits advocates to file PILs over Kolkata law student's gang rape

The Calcutta High Court Monday granted permission to three advocates to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of a law student in her college.

They are seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court and steps to ensure security in colleges across West Bengal.

Drawing attention of a division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen, the three advocates sought permission of the court to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of the law student.

The bench granted permission to the lawyers to file the petitions.