Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Andaman Sea, third tremor in one day

ANI
Jun 30 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
The Andaman Sea was jolted by a third earthquake on Monday. The earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck the region at around 12.06 pm today, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
 
The seismic activity also occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, similar to the past two quakes in a day.
 
In a social media post on X, the NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/06/2025 12:06:25 IST, Lat: 9.60 N, Long: 93.79 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."
 
The Andaman Sea experienced a second earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale today, with the tremors occurring at 11.22 am, just an hour after the first quake at 10:09 am.  ALSO READ: Third earthquake in 24 hours jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported
 
The social media post of NCS read, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 30/06/2025 11:22:23 IST, Lat: 9.45 N, Long: 93.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."
 
Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the Andaman Sea, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 10:09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.
 
In a social media post on X, the NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/06/2025 10:09:03 IST, Lat: 9.43 N, Long: 94.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea." 
 
On June 25, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the quake occurred at 01:43 am at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.
 
"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/06/2025 01:43:50 IST, Lat: 9.46 N, Long: 94.07 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," National Centre for Seismology wrote on X.
 
The Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands fall within Seismic Zone V, the highest risk zone in India. The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt, which extends up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region, is known to be one of the world's seismically active belts, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

