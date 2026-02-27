Home / India News / HC stays single-judge directive halting release of 'The Kerala Story 2'

HC stays single-judge directive halting release of 'The Kerala Story 2'

The single judge had stayed the release of the film on the ground that prima facie there was a manifest non-application of mind to the requirement of law by the censor board, CBFC

The Kerala Story 2
The Kerala Story 2
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed for two weeks its single judge's interim order putting on hold for 15 days the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' film.

A bench of justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan passed the order on the appeal moved by the film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah late Thursday night, hours after the movie's release was stayed.

The bench had reserved order in the appeal on Thursday night.

The detailed order is awaited.

Shah in his appeal had claimed that the film does not harm or denigrate the state of Kerala or any religious community.

"The film only portrays a social evil," his lawyers had told the court.

Shah had also contended that if the film's release was put on hold, it would "financially finish" the producers as the movie is set to be screened in 1,500 theatres in India and over 300 abroad on February 27.

The single judge had stayed the release of the film on the ground that prima facie there was a manifest non-application of mind to the requirement of law by the censor board, CBFC.

The judge also said that "the possibility of communal disharmony or denigration of a community also being prima facie involved in the movie", its release without scrutiny by the higher authorities would be legally improper.

The court had further said that the content of the film's teaser has "a prima facie potential to distort public perception and disturb communal harmony".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi, Amit Shah should apologise to country: Ex-Delhi CM Kejriwal

BOBP-IGO calls for regional overhaul of small-scale fisheries governance

'Satyamev Jayate': Kavitha after court clears charges in excise policy case

Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent districts of West Bengal

Indo-Nepal border to remain closed from March 2 ahead of Nepal elections

Topics :Kerala High Courtfilm industryBollywood

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story