Home / India News / He chose to threaten a constitutional body: EC on Rahul's Karnataka claims

"Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof," the former Congress president said

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Gandhi said the Congress has "concrete 100 per cent proof" that the Election Commission (EC) allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka and warned the poll panel that it will not get away with this "because we are going to come for you". (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
The Election Commission on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that it allowed cheating in a Karnataka constituency and said that besides making "baseless allegations", the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha chose to "threaten" a constitutional body.

Gandhi said the Congress has "concrete 100 per cent proof" that the Election Commission (EC) allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka and warned the poll panel that it will not get away with this "because we are going to come for you".

Responding to Gandhi's statement, the EC said that as far as the Karnataka elections are concerned, it is "highly unfortunate" that rather than filling an election petition as per Section 80 of the Representation of the People Act 1951, or if filed, awaiting the verdict of the high court, he not only made "baseless allegations" but has also "chosen to threaten" the EC, a constitutional body.

Gandhi alleged that the EC is not functioning as the Election Commission of India, and is "not doing its job".

Asked about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's reported remarks that the option of boycotting the Bihar assembly polls was open, Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House premises that his party has "concrete 100 per cent proof" of the EC allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka.

"Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof," the former Congress president said.

"We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama that is taking place ... I want to send a message to the Election Commission -- if you think you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they are going to get away with this, you are mistaken. You are not going to get away with this because we are going to come for you," Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaKarnataka polls

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

