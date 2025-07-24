Swiss firm's pollution rankings misleading: Govt tells Parliament

The government on Thursday questioned the credibility of a global report that ranked India among the world's most polluted countries, saying the rankings could be "misleading" due to limitations in data sources and methodology.

Replying to an unstarred question by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said the IQAir report published in March 2024 ranks countries based on average PM2.5 concentrations.

"However, it must be noted that only 38 per cent of the data sources used in the report are from government agencies. The remaining 62 per cent are from other agencies and include data generated using low-cost sensors," Singh said in his written reply.

He said that such sensors are not approved for regulatory use and can produce data with a significant degree of error or uncertainty. "The data from a variety of monitors and sources, especially low-cost sensors, may have inaccuracies. Moreover, the report uses population-weighted averages based on data from urban monitoring stations, which may not represent the true national average," the minister said. ALSO READ: HC collegiums yet to send names for 193 judge vacancies, says govt in RS "In view of these limitations and uncertainties in the data, the ranking of cities and countries may not portray the true picture and could be misleading," Singh added.

Responding to another part of the question on whether air pollution is causing deaths and impacting people's health across the country, the minister said there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation between air pollution and deaths. "Air pollution is one of many contributing factors that can affect respiratory ailments and related diseases," Singh said. "Health is determined by several variables, including food habits, occupational exposure, socio-economic conditions, medical history, immunity, heredity and environmental factors." ALSO READ: Central govt staffers can now take 30-day leave to care for elderly parents He added that while air pollution is certainly a concern, isolating it as the sole cause of mortality is not scientifically accurate.

Tiwari also asked whether a substantial portion of the Environmental Protection Charge (EPC) and Environmental Compensation (EC) funds remained unutilised. The minister confirmed that large amounts of these funds were yet to be spent, partly due to judicial directions. "As of now, a total of Rs 620.6 crore has been accrued in the Environmental Compensation account, including Rs 99.51 crore in bank interest. Out of this, Rs 80.82 crore has been utilised and Rs 138.38 crore has been committed to 24 sanctioned projects and ongoing activities," Singh informed the House. He said the remaining balance of Rs 401.4 crore includes Rs 284.18 crore held in sub-judice accounts, including Rs 184.18 crore maintained in 23 specific-purpose accounts and Rs 100 crore kept in fixed deposit, as per the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

At present, Rs 117.22 crore is available for utilisation, but the disbursement of EC funds has been halted following an NGT order dated January 21, 2025. ALSO READ: Public grievance redressal time cut to 16 days from 28 in 2019: Govt The EPC fund was created following a Supreme Court order dated August 12, 2016, which imposed a 1 per cent charge on diesel vehicles with engines of 2000 cc and above registered in Delhi-NCR. "As on June 18, 2025, the EPC fund account had Rs 527.91 crore. Of this, Rs 173 crore has already been disbursed and Rs 222.83 crore has been allocated for sanctioned projects and activities," Singh said.

"Of the remaining Rs 132.08 crore, Rs 54 crore has been earmarked as performance grants for the financial year 2025-26 to support 19 NCR cities. This leaves a balance of Rs 78.08 crore available for utilisation." Asked whether the government's air pollution control efforts have focused disproportionately on road dust rather than industrial, vehicular or biomass emissions, the minister defended the approach. "The government has adopted a multi-sectoral strategy through the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019. It targets all major sources of air pollution, including industries, vehicles, open burning of waste, road dust and construction and demolition activities," he said.

Singh said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified 130 million-plus or non-attainment cities -- cities that have exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for five consecutive years -- and prepared city-specific clean air action plans for all of them. "These plans target local air pollution sources including soil and road dust, vehicles, domestic fuel use, municipal solid waste burning, construction material and industries. They include both short-term actions and medium-to-long-term strategies, coordinated with concerned local agencies," the minister said. Singh cited source apportionment studies conducted in various cities under NCAP, which revealed that road dust and construction activities contribute 40 to 50 per cent of PM10 concentrations in many urban areas.

"Accordingly, cities have prioritised road improvement, traffic decongestion, junction redesign and greening of open spaces," he said. The minister also said that efforts to curb stubble burning, a major contributor to seasonal air pollution in north India, are underway. "CPCB has issued guidelines for providing financial support to set up paddy straw-based pelletisation and torrefaction plants. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi to co-fire 5 to 10 per cent biomass with coal. Similar directions apply to captive power plants in industrial units located in NCR," Singh said. Further, he said that performance-based grants are being released to urban local bodies in the 130 identified cities under NCAP through both the Central Sector Scheme 'Control of Pollution' and the 15th Finance Commission's air quality grants.