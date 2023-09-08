Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is flying to New Delhi to meet world leaders, becoming the first prime minister of Indian heritage to visit the country.

Ahead of his visit, Sunak tweeted, "I'm heading to the G20 Summit with a clear focus. Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable. This action is part of that—Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine."

Speaking to journalists on the journey to New Delhi, Sunak had earlier said, "It's special. I'll be visiting a country that is very near and dear to me. I haven't been back for a few years."

The British prime minister usually takes his family to India every February, but said he had abandoned those annual trips since being made chancellor in 2020.





Also Read: 3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit He added, "I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately. But I'm excited to be back. It's nice to have Akshata with me as well."

Sunak is set to arrive in New Delhi on Friday at around 1.40 pm (IST) to participate in the G20 World Leaders' Summit hosted by India over the coming weekend, marking the conclusion of its Presidency.

The summit will be attended by several other high-profile leaders from around the world, including US President Joe Biden and 28 other heads of state, as well as the heads of international organisations. Arrangements are in place to welcome international guests, with some already arriving in the national capital.

Sunak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting during the weekend, at which Sunak is expected to press for a trade deal before the end of the year as well as for India to take a tougher stance towards Russia.

What does Rishi Sunak feel about India hosting G20?

UK Prime Minister Sunak said on Wednesday that India's diversity and its extraordinary successes make it the "right country" to hold the G20 presidency at the "right time".

He also praised PM Modi for his leadership over the past year.

"India's presidency of the bloc has come at a time when the world is facing innumerable challenges," UK PM told news agency PTI.

Sunak also emphasised that the relationship between the UK and India will shape the future of both countries even more significantly than it is defining the present.

He said, "Given this country's scale, diversity, and extraordinary successes, India is the right country at the right time to hold the G20 Presidency. I commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the past year, and it's wonderful to see India demonstrating such global leadership."

(With agency input)