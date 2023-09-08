G20 Summit: What is open and closed in Delhi? Here's all you need to know

It's best to plan ahead if you want to be in central Delhi this weekend for the G20 Summit . For this high-profile event, where world leaders like US President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others, will gather; Delhi Traffic Police has implemented tight security measures. New Delhi residents have been curious about a few common questions regarding the G20 summit, such as what will remain open and what will remain closed.

The Delhi G20 Summit will take place from September 8 to September 10, 2023. During this summit event, there will be public holidays in the national capital for institutions such as the banks, commercial sectors, etc. in the New Delhi district.

G20 Summit: Notification

In accordance with the announcement made by the Delhi government's General Administration Department (GAD), all government and private offices in Delhi, as well as educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will stay closed for these three days.

The notification further stated that "As per Section 16 (3) (i) of The Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 all the commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District (as per attached map) shall remain closed from 8th to 10th September, 2023".

What is open and closed during the G20 Summit?

In view of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government issued a notification on August 23 announcing a public holiday in the national capital from September 8 to September 10.

It stated that from September 8 to September 10, public holidays will be observed at all commercial banks and financial institutions located within the New Delhi Police District and subject to Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 (26 of 1881).

The Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat stations are likely to remain closed for three days during this time, but otherwise, Delhi Metro services will continue.

How to get to the airport and railway stations?

On September 10, travel from the Ajmeri Gate side toward the New Delhi Railway Station will be affected from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. It should be noted that road trips from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road side will be affected during the same time period for those who need to get to the Old Delhi station.

It has been urged on passengers heading toward Hazrat Nizamuddin station to make use of all metro services. However, special North-South and East-West corridors have been created by the traffic police in case they need to travel on the roads.

The Airport Express Line (Orange Line), which connects New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport T3, has been recommended to those traveling to the airport. Please keep in mind that road trips in the direction of IGI Airport will be affected from midnight on September 7 until 11:59 p.m. on September 10.

What will be the routes during the G20 Summit event?

The traffic police have asked commuters not to take routes that are controlled and regulated. However, if it cannot be avoided, choose one of the alternatives listed below:

•North-South corridor- From AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square- Punjabi Bagh Junction-Ring Road- Naraina Flyover-Rajouri Garden Junction-Ring Road -Azad Pur Chowk. Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road- ISBT Kashmere Gate- Pusta Road-Yudhistir Setu-Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tila.

•East-West corridor- From Yudhisthir Setu-Ring Road- Azadpur Chowk-Ring Road- Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road -Lala Jagat Narayan Marg. From Sun Dial/DND Flyover-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk- Ring Road-Brar Square- Moolchand Underpass-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan -Naraina flyover.

Will there be auto rickshaws, buses, and taxis available?

Outside of the New Delhi district, the road network will allow taxis and auto rickshaws. Please keep in mind that taxis carrying tourists will be permitted entry into the New Delhi district, but only if they have confirmed hotel reservations.

In the meantime, residents, authorized vehicles, and essential service providers will be required to carry identification documents. In terms of the buses, they will be permitted to operate on Ring Road and the network of roads beyond Ring Road toward Delhi's borders.

Likewise, according to the advisory, general traffic, which will incorporate a wide range of business transports and vehicles currently present in Delhi will be permitted on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the boundaries of Delhi.

G20 Summit: Guidelines

As per Delhi Traffic Police, during the G20 summit, certain limitations will be set up under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Beyond Bhairon Marg, Ashram Chowk, and Purana Qila Road, there is no entry on Mathura Road. From the Rajokri border, general traffic, excluding buses and goods vehicles, will be permitted to enter Delhi.

People have been queuing up at liquor stores to stock up their bars ever since the government announced the closure of schools and colleges in the capital. From September 8 to September 10, liquor stores in the New Delhi Police District, which primarily includes Lutyens’ Delhi, will be closed, according to an official announcement. But apart from that, people are rushing to purchase their preferred brands.

G20 Summit in Delhi: Overview

In September 2023, New Delhi, India, will host the 18th Summit of the G20 group (G20) Heads of State and Government. In 2023, the G20 will focus on the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future" under the Indian presidency. The theme emphasizes the importance of humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms as well as their interdependence on earth and in the universe as a whole.

According to the schedule, approximately 200 meetings were held between December 2022 and August 2023, and now the Delhi G20 summit is scheduled for September 9-10, 2023. The G20 Summit in New Delhi will be held at Pragati Maidan on September 9 and September 10. In addition to the new convention center at Pragati Maidan as the primary location for the summit, Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House) will be visited by foreign dignitaries.