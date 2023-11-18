Home / India News / Health, educational facilities are urban development parameters: SC judge

Press Trust of India Thane

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Supreme Court Judge Abhay Oka on Saturday said urban development must not be just about high-rises, massive flyovers and roads but also parameters like affordable medical facilities and educational institutions.

Justice Oka said the time had come to decide about what constitutes the parameters of development of any city.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled 'Thane- The Eternal City' written by Joe Alavares, the SC judge said Thane city has a rich heritage and history.

He, however, said the lakes and industries in the city have vanished over time.

He appreciated the lecture series started by Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and said it helps educate citizens on topics like customs and tradition besides history.

Addressing the gathering, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, said a day earmarked for Thane city should be celebrated in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of observing the foundation day of cities.

The coffee table booked launched at the event has in depth detail of the history of Thane, its trade and activities and heritage.

Others who attended the event were civic chief Bangar and Vijay Bedekar of the Institute of Oriental Study.

Topics :Supreme CourtIndian educationhealthcare technologiesurban development

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

