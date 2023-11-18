Home / India News / Assets deployed to undertake evacuation: Navy chief on West Asia conflict

Assets deployed to undertake evacuation: Navy chief on West Asia conflict

"...As far as Gaza is concerned ships are deployed and we are ready to provide any assistance for any evacuation," he said

The Indian Navy has deployed assets in the gulfs of Oman and Aden, and the Red Sea to undertake any evacuation requirements due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.

Responding to a question at the Synergie Conclave here on the Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia, he said India is already providing assistance to the people of Gaza in terms of relief material.

"We have units deployed in the gulfs of Oman and Aden, and also in the Red Sea for any assistance that is required. The country is already providing assistance to Gaza in terms of relief material. The Navy is on standby in case of any evacuation requirements of any nationals so we have some units deployed in the Red Sea as well," he said.

"...As far as Gaza is concerned ships are deployed and we are ready to provide any assistance for any evacuation," he said.

