At least 25 girls hurt as helium balloons explode outside temple in Mehsana

Police have made a "for information" entry in the station diary about the incident, he said

Press Trust of India Mehsana
Photo: ANI/Representative

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
At least 25 girls in the age group of 10 to 15 years received burn injuries on Saturday after helium balloons they were holding as part of a religious event exploded due to sparks from firecrackers outside a temple at a village in Mehsana district of Gujarat, police said.

The incident occurred outside Lord Ganesh temple at Brahmanwada village in Unjha taluka when people were witnessing the idol consecration ceremony around noon, a Unjha police station official said.

Some balloons exploded when a spark from firecrackers touched them, sending up a fireball, which left about 25 girls injured, as per the police note. The girls were taken to nearby hospitals for the treatment of burn injuries, police said.

A video of the incident shows every girl was holding a bunch of small balloons outside the temple along with other people who had gathered to attend the religious event.

Unjha MLA Kirit Patel said these balloons were supposed to be released in the air as part of the event.

"Before the balloons could be released, someone lit firecrackers in the open ground where these girls were standing. A spark of firecrackers touched these balloons, causing them to explode. The injured girls were initially rushed to a hospital in Unjha for primary treatment and then shifted to Mehsana Civil Hospital for further treatment," said Patel, adding that the girls received minor burn injuries in the incident.

While 10 girls were discharged, 15 girls are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital. They will be discharged on Sunday, he said.

Topics :AccidentsGujarat

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

