Home / India News / Health min Nadda directs special heatwave units in central govt hospitals

Health min Nadda directs special heatwave units in central govt hospitals

Nadda's instructions to his officials come amid blistering heat that has swept major parts of the country

JP Nadda, Nadda
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda
Sanket Koul New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid an intense heatwave across the country, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed all central government hospitals to start special heatwave units. In a review meeting on the heatwave situation and preparedness of government hospitals, Nadda directed senior officials to ensure that all hospitals are providing the best healthcare to those affected.

Nadda's instructions to his officials come amid blistering heat that has swept major parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over several parts of North India on Wednesday and gradually abate thereafter due to an approaching western disturbance towards northwest India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Earlier this month, the health ministry had urged all states and union territories (UTs) to carry out follow-up reviews and ensure dedicated heatstroke rooms and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) corners in all hospitals. The ministry had also asked state and UT governments to assess their readiness for heatwave conditions and strengthen surveillance, besides implementing critical fire and electrical safety measures at all health facilities.

Also Read

Deaths rising, govt must declare heatwave 'national calamity': Rajasthan HC

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi for next five days, predicts light rain

Heatwave: Odisha records 45 deaths in last 24 hours, toll hits 141

Heatwave crisis: Mercury at record high in Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal

Cutting wastage part of 100-day agenda: Food minister Chirag Paswan

Ronnie Screwvala's NGO moves Social Stock Exchange to raise Rs 10 crore

June setback shouldn't dampen monsoon from performing well: Meteorologists

Intense heatwave: 5 deaths reported in Delhi, many admitted to hospitals

India to get below normal rainfall in June as monsoon stalls, predicts IMD

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaHealth MinistryHeatwave in Indiahospitals

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story