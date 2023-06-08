Health ministry unveils food safety index, Kerala secures top ranking





Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the fifth State Food Safety Index on World Food Safety Day (June 7). The food safety index evaluates the performance of states and union territories across six different aspects of food safety, the ministry said.



According to the statement, among the larger states, Kerala secured the top ranking, followed by Punjab and Tamil Nadu Among the smaller states, Goa emerged as the leader, followed Manipur and Sikkim Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured the first, second, and third ranks respectively among the union territories.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to congratulate the state for the achievement. Vijayan said that the "historic achievement" by the state was thanks to the various initiatives such as the food safety grama panchayat scheme implemented in 140 panchayats and the Safe and Nutritious Food at School project carried out in 500 schools.



Besides that, thousands of food safety awareness classes were also held at the state level for the general public and that too was a reason behind the achievement, he said in a Facebook post.



State Health Minister Veena George said the state not only achieved the top spot in the food safety index, but its food safety department also doubled its revenue in 2022-23 compared to the 2021-22 financial year.

The award with a trophy and plaque was presented by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and was accepted on behalf of Kerala by Food Safety Commissioner V R Vinod, the statement said.



Dr Mandaviya announced that 2,500,000 food business operators will be trained by FSSAI in the next 3 years to ensure that food quality standards are met across the country. He also announced the setting up of 100 Food Streets across the country which meet the quality benchmark for food safety, hygiene, and nutrition. “Food quality is a part of wellness”, Dr Mandaviya said.