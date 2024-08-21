Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K

Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K

Health Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah chaired a meeting of the officers in the light of recent declaration of Monkeypox as an emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO)

monkeypox
All the institutions across Jammu and Kashmir were directed to maintain high vigil for any exigency | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:43 AM IST
Though no case of Monkeypox was reported from anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities here on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of public health agencies to meet the challenge posed by the infectious viral disease in the Union Territory, an official said.

Health Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah chaired a meeting of the officers in the light of recent declaration of Monkeypox as an emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), the official said.

He said that Shah directed all stakeholders to take proactive measures to ensure full preparedness to handle any situation.

All the institutions across Jammu and Kashmir were directed to maintain high vigil for any exigency, the officials said.

They said the Health Secretary also asked all heads of departments to conduct mock drills across the Union Territory and to impart training to all the health officials regarding logistics and transportation concerned with potential situations.

Shah ordered all the HODs to dedicate isolation wards across all health facilities for the purpose, the official said.

All the HODs were also directed to ensure activation of testing, treating and contact tracing centres for monkeypox virus, should there be a need, he added.

They were asked to review the stock position of related consumables, disposables and drugs to ensure that everything is in place at grassroot level to meet any situation.


First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

