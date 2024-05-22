Heatwave Update: 10 hottest cities in India; temperature to touch 48-degree

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for the national capital and some parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh. The weather department predicted severe heatwave conditions over the next five days over most of the northern regions. The maximum temperature in the daytime in many districts of these states can exceed 47 degrees Celsius.





Severe heatwave conditions were observed in several parts of northwest India, in parts of Rajasthan, as well as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, warm night conditions were observed in parts of Rajasthan, the Met department said.

Maximum temperatures in India on Tuesday: Hottest cities in India

Sirsa (Haryana): 47.8°C Najafgarh (Delhi): 47.4°C Pilani (Rajasthan): 47.2°C Bhatinda Airport) (Punjab): 46.6°C Agra Taj (Uttar Pradesh): 46.6°C Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): 45.6°C Surendranagar (Gujarat): 45.4°C Akola (Maharashtra): 44.0°C Durg (Chhattisgarh): 43.6°C Una (Himachal Pradesh): 42.4°C

Heatwave alert on May 22

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the plains of northwest India on May 22. It is expected that the heatwave conditions will continue in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat over the next five days.

Many central parts of India might experience a gradual rise in the maximum temperature of about 2-3 degrees in the coming five days. There wouldn't be any major change in the temperature in Maharashtra and Northwest India, there would be a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius.

The sky in the national capital will remain mainly clear. IMD warned that heatwave conditions are expected in a few places. Strong surface winds with 20-30 km/h speed, and occasional gusts will occur during the day.

Monsoon 2024

The IMD said that the favourable conditions for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further over parts of the Southeast Arabian Sea, additional areas of the Maldives, the Comorin area, the South Bay of Bengal and most of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea in the coming two days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka from May 22 to 23. The rainfall is also expected in Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 24 and in Kerala on May 25.

Along with this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to be observed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from May 22 to 23, over Kerala and Mahe on May 24. Isolated rains will be witnessed in Kerala on May 22 and 23.