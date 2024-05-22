IMD weather today: Heatwave alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about an approaching severe heatwave that would affect Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh in North India. The warning comes after temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius in these states on May 21.

On the other hand, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai awoke on Wednesday to clear skies and light breezes. The estimate additionally indicated persistent clear weather across Mumbai and its surrounding districts.

With the IMD declaring a 'red alert' for the national capital and different parts of North India, healthcare experts warned people against stepping outside, particularly between 11 am and 4 pm, as it could impact their health.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

• Throughout the course of the past 24 hours, serious heatwave conditions dominated over Haryana and Delhi and a few parts of Punjab, as indicated by the IMD. Safdarjung and Palam are expected to reach 42.40°C, Lodhi Road is expected to reach 41.4°C, Ridge is expected to reach 41.5°C, Ayanagar is expected to reach 42.4°C, and Jafarpur is expected to reach 43.8°C. According to the weather department, the heatwave continued in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

• Heat wave conditions have been impacting Gujarat region since May 15, Saurashtra and Kutch since May 16 over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan since May 17, the office said. The weather department also stated that Chandigarh's maximum temperature today is likely to be 44°C with "mainly clear sky."

• Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, upper east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha till May 25 and in north Maharashtra till May 24.

• The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that on May 25, heatwave or severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in many or most regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, some parts of West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and north-west Madhya Pradesh.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall alert

The weather department has issued a severe rainfall alert for many parts of India like West Bengal and Odisha. In a weather report, IMD stated, "Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over North & South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur districts of West Bengal and Balasore district of Odisha on 25th May."

Severe rainfall also has been predicted for Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur on May 25. The Met office has also predicted severe rainfall for Karnataka until May 23, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal on May 24, and Kerala on May 25.

The weather report further says that, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 21st-23rd; Kerala & Mahe on 21st & 24th and South Interior Karnataka on 21st May 2024 with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala on 22nd & 23rd May 2024."

The weather department forecasted rainfall alongside thunderstorms, lightning, and winds for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana until May 26.

Besides, a wet spell has been anticipated for Goa, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh on May 22 and for Chhattisgarh until May 25. Taking into account the north-eastern states, light to moderate rains alongside lightning, and breezes is probably in West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura until May 26.