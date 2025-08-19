Heavy rain alert in J&K's Poonch for 56 hrs; admin remains vigilant

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma on Monday, while speaking on the flood-like situations in the district, stated that all families had relocated from the houses washed away, further stating that all personnel of the administration, Police, Public Works Department (PWD) and the Flood Control Department had been put on alert and were keeping an eye on the situation.
He further stated that an advisory had been issued for heavy rain alert for the next 56 hours.
"An advisory was already issued that there might be heavy rain in the next 56 hours. We have already relocated the families from the houses that were washed away. Civil Administration, Police, PWD, Flood Control Department are all ready and keeping an eye on the situation," Sharma told ANI.
Earlier in the day, the Betar river flooded and washed away three houses due to heavy downpour in the district.
However, no loss of life has been reported so far.
Meanwhile, five relief columns of the White Knight Corps carried out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Chasoti area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
Furthermore, additional equipment was also moved forward to strengthen the operations. Senior Army functionaries on the ground also engaged in relief and rescue operations.
In a post on social media X, the White Knight corps wrote "Update on Relief Operations: 18 Aug 25 #ChisotiVillage #Kishtwar Five Relief Columns of #WhiteKnightCorps are engaged in rescue & relief operations at Chisoti. Efforts have been further intensified with additional medical teams deployed.
Despite adverse terrain and weather, a bridge over #Chisoti Nala was completed on 17 Aug, expediting relief and evacuation. Additional equipment is being moved forward to strengthen operations, and Senior Army functionaries are on the ground to oversee relief and rescue.
Close coordination with civil agencies continues to expedite relief efforts. We Serve, We Protect!" the post read.
A cloudburst occurred in the Chasoti area on August 14, triggering flash floods and extensive damage.
The area of the incident is the last motorable point en route to the revered Machail Mata temple, and it occurred during the peak afternoon when a large crowd of pilgrims had assembled for the annual Machail Mata Yatra.
The sudden surge of water swept through parts of the village, destroying property and severing road links to remote areas.
Several people are feared missing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app