4 dead, 6 injured as cloudburst hits remote village in J-K's Kathua

Representative Image: A joint team of police and SDRF have been rushed to the village and further details are awaited.

Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

A cloudburst struck a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving four persons dead and six others injured, officials said on Sunday.

The cloudburst struck Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property, they said.

After hectic efforts, a joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the scene and joined the local volunteers. 

So far, bodies of four persons have been recovered while six others were rescued in an injured condition and are being shifted to hospital, the officials said.

 

They said landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage.

The heavy rains have led to sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said. 

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district where four persons have died in a cloudburst.  "Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote on X.

He further said, "Four casualties have been reported. In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track, National Highway, while Police Station Kathua has also been affected."  The civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action, he said, adding the situation is being continuously monitored.

"My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," he added.  Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure safety of people in cloudburst and landslide-hit Kathua district.  Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance, the office of the chief minister said on X.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

