Home / India News / Heavy rain, landslides kill 6 in India's Sikkim, 2,000 tourists stranded

Heavy rain, landslides kill 6 in India's Sikkim, 2,000 tourists stranded

Heavy rains triggered landslides at several locations in Mangan district, which covers north Sikkim and lies about 100 km north of the state capital Gangtok

Sikkim Flood
It's been raining continuously for 36 hours in Sikkim. (Representative Image)
Reuters Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least six people have been killed this week and around 2,000 tourists stranded in India's Himalayan state of Sikkim in landslides and floods after incessant rainfall, officials said on Friday.
 
Another four people have been killed in Nepal's Taplejung district, which borders Sikkim, after a landslide following rains swept away the house in which they were sleeping, officials there said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Heavy rains triggered landslides at several locations in Mangan district, which covers north Sikkim and lies about 100 km (60 miles) north of the state capital Gangtok, the local government of the northeastern Indian state said.
 
"It's been raining continuously for 36 hours. The road to north Sikkim has been damaged in multiple locations, snapping connection to the district," said Hem Kumar Chettri, the district magistrate of Mangan.
 
"The stranded tourists are all safe but we have not been able to evacuate them because of the damage," he said, adding that 11 of them were foreign nationals.
 
The small Buddhist state of 650,000 people, wedged between Bhutan, China and Nepal, is a popular tourist destination but also faces natural disasters caused by extreme weather events in the Himalayas.
 
At least 179 people died last year in Sikkim when a Himalayan glacial lake outburst triggered floods.
 
Personnel and machinery have been deployed to fix the road, Chettri said, adding that the damage was "extensive" and repair will take some time. About 50 houses have been partly or fully damaged by the rains and people have been take to a relief camp.
 
While eastern parts of Nepal have been lashed by heavy rains, the Himalayan country's western areas are facing one of the hottest seasons, weather officials said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sikkim Democratic Front announces six candidates for Assembly polls

Sikkim Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases second list of 9 candidates

Sikkim High Court introduces menstrual leave policy for its female staff

Sikkim polls: SDF supremo Chamling loses from Poklok, Namcheybung seats

Stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid Cyclone Remal: What is known so far

IAF brings back 45 Indians killed in Kuwait building fire: Key details

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi for next five days, predicts light rain

Monsoon to hit Jharkhand around June 19, rain deficiency rises to 54%

NEET-UG row: SC issues notices on NTA's plea to move cases from HCs to it

World Blood Donor Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme and more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Natural DisastersSikkimlandslideRainfallHimalaya Nepal

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story