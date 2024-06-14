World Blood Donor Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme and more

Blood donation is a noble deed, and millions of needy patients around the world benefit from such donations each month, getting treated for various medical conditions, like blood loss, anaemia, and cancer.

People donate blood to blood banks or organisations that collect it for transfusion ensuring a steady supply of healthy blood which is crucial for the healthcare industry. Every year, World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 highlighting the importance of blood donation and encouraging more people to become donors. As the world is observing World Blood Donor Day 2024 today, June 14, here are some things you know about it.

World Blood Donor Day 2024: History

Richard Lower, a scientist, performed a blood transfusion between two dogs without any ill effects in 1940. That was the breakthrough moment in the healthcare sector that allowed the development of blood transfusion techniques and made blood donation and transfusion a regular procedure. In 2005, the World Health Assembly announced to celebrate World Blood Donor Day on June 24 every year and since then the day has been celebrated every year.

World Blood Donor Day 2024: Significance

Every year, the world observes World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood and supporting communities. It urges people to donate blood to keep the supply of healthy blood for the healthcare industry. It is also a great opportunity to thank blood donors across the world for donating blood and saving lives over the years and honour the profound impacts on both patients and donors. It is also a timely moment to address continued challenges and accelerate progress towards a future where safe blood transfusion is accessible across the world.

What is the theme for World Blood Donor Day 2024?

The theme for World Blood Donor Day 2024 is: "20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!"

The theme highlights two important aspects. First, it is an opportunity to express gratitude for those who voluntarily choose to donate blood. Their selfless act of blood donation saves countless lives continuing to be the backbone of a safe and secure blood supply.

Second, this year also marks 20 years of spreading awareness and promotion of blood donation. This is also an opportunity to reflect on the progress made, acknowledge challenges and celebrate the dedication of blood donors, blood centres and organisations working tirelessly in the field.

World Blood Donor Day 2024: Quotes