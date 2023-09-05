Home / India News / Heavy rainfall warnings issued in parts of Odisha, thunderstorms predicted

Heavy rainfall warnings issued in parts of Odisha, thunderstorms predicted

Earlier, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of North Odisha for the next 48 hours till Monday

ANI
Senior Scientist Uma Shankar Das further said that thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha and coastal Odisha | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Monday has predicted a low-pressure area likely to form over Odisha in the next 24 hrs.

Director IMD Bhubaneswar H R Biswas said, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over Odisha in the next 24 hrs. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning warnings have been issued for several districts."

Earlier, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of North Odisha for the next 48 hours till Monday.

Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar Uma Shankar Das said, "Widespread rainfall can occur in the next 48 hrs...Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha...Five districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall: Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal...People have been warned to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms...People should stay away from trees and water bodies..."

Senior Scientist Uma Shankar Das further said that thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha and coastal Odisha.

He also said, "Meteorological features suggest heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next 4 to 5 days in some districts of Odisha.

Also Read

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over west Odisha in next 24 hours: IMD

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Govt working on war footing to open roads in disaster-hit Himachal: Sukhu

K Kavitha urges all parties to unite and pass the Women's Reservation Bill

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in J-K's Reasi; op underway

WB Dhupguri bypoll: A litmus test for parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Himachal's PWD minister directs dept to open all blocked roads by Sept 15

Topics :Odisha heavy rainsRainfallThunderstorm

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story