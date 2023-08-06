Home / India News / Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Dehradun village, people shifted

Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Dehradun village, people shifted

All the affected people were rescued and taken to a safe place by the SDRF team in the pitch darkness of the night, they added

ANI
According to SDRF, 2 houses were flooded due to heavy rains at Bhopalpani village. The SDRF team used JCB to clear water from the area | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

An State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team launched a relief and rescue operation after waterlogging in Bhopalpani village in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, following heavy rainfall on Saturday night.

According to officials, the SDRF team was informed late at night by the Disaster Control Room, Dehradun, that some houses in the Bhopalpani village between Thana and Soda-Sarauli were flooded due to heavy rains.

According to SDRF, 2 houses were flooded due to heavy rains at Bhopalpani village. The SDRF team used JCB to clear water from the area.

All the affected people were rescued and taken to a safe place by the SDRF team in the pitch darkness of the night, they added.

Also Read

Water, water everywhere: Waterlogging hits Delhi NCR; all you need to know

Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand resumes after 2-day halt due to snow

Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall; severe waterlogging followed by jams

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Hizbul affiliated terrorist arrested by UP ATS from J-K's Anantnag district

ASI begins survey at Gyanvapi mosque, possibility of radar usage likely

India a willing partner to find solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: Doval

No plan for cheetah relocation from Kuno National Park: Bhupender Yadav

Batch of Amarnath pilgrims leave Jammu, highway blocked after landslide

Topics :heavy rainsUttarakhandWaterlogging

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story