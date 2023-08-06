Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Dehradun village, people shifted

An State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team launched a relief and rescue operation after waterlogging in Bhopalpani village in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, following heavy rainfall on Saturday night.

According to officials, the SDRF team was informed late at night by the Disaster Control Room, Dehradun, that some houses in the Bhopalpani village between Thana and Soda-Sarauli were flooded due to heavy rains.

According to SDRF, 2 houses were flooded due to heavy rains at Bhopalpani village. The SDRF team used JCB to clear water from the area.

All the affected people were rescued and taken to a safe place by the SDRF team in the pitch darkness of the night, they added.