Heavy rains in Goa cause waterlogging, traffic woes; IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Goa on Tuesday, saying heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at a few places

Traffic congestion was reported in all major cities, including Panaji, Margao, Ponda and Vasco. The state traffic department on Monday released helpline numbers for people to reach out to them | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Heavy rains lashed parts of Goa for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion in state capital Panaji and other cities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Goa on Tuesday, saying heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places with strong surface winds over North Goa and South Goa districts.

"Continuous rain with short intense spells and winds gusting to 50 kmph are very likely in the coastal state," as per the IMD.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the 'red alert', while people have been asked to avoid visiting flood-prone areas," it said.

On Tuesday, several low-lying areas remained flooded, throwing normal life out of gear in parts of Goa.
 

Traffic congestion was reported in all major cities, including Panaji, Margao, Ponda and Vasco. The state traffic department on Monday released helpline numbers for people to reach out to them in case of emergency situations.

As per the IMD data released at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Pernem (in North Goa) recorded the highest rainfall of 192 mm in the last 24 hours, while Sanguem (South Goa) recorded the lowest 39.6 mm rain.

"The southwest monsoon was vigorous over the state of Goa," the IMD said.

"Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places with extremely heavy rainfall at most places over the state of Goa in the last 24 hours," it said.

The IMD has predicted that squally weather with wind speed of 35 to 40 kmph gusting to 55 kmph was likely to prevail along and off the north Maharashtra coast on Tuesday.

"Since June 1 this year, Valpoi taluka in North Goa has so far received the highest seasonal rainfall of 1,883.1 mm, while Dabolim has recorded the lowest 1,273.7 mm rain," it said.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

