Home / India News / Heavy rains in MP: Will call Army if required for flood relief ops, says CM

Heavy rains in MP: Will call Army if required for flood relief ops, says CM

He held a virtual meeting with his officials at 1:30am and gave instructions to deal with the situation

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Chouhan said he reviewed the situation caused by heavy rains in Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore and spoke to officials of these districts

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the Army and Air Force will be called in if required for flood relief operations amid heavy rains in the state.

He held a virtual meeting with his officials at 1:30am and gave instructions to deal with the situation.

Chouhan said he reviewed the situation caused by heavy rains in Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore and spoke to officials of these districts.

The situation is under control but the people are on alert and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and NDRF are working in these areas, while the flow in water bodies as well as rain has reduced, he said.

"The water has started receding in the affected areas. Our efforts are to keep the people safe. If required, the army and Air Force would also be called in," Chouhan said.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

For first time this monsoon, Sarovar Dam in Gujarat reaches full level

Amid Nipah outbreak, Kerala govt launches OPD under telemedicine system

Hope for Centre's assistance for Marathwada water grid project: CM Shinde

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches campaign to plant 10 mn saplings in Assam

Operation to eliminate terrorists enters fifth day in J-K's Anantnag

Topics :Madhya PradeshShivraj Singh Chouhanheavy rainsIndian ArmyIndian Air Force

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story