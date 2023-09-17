Home / India News / CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches campaign to plant 10 mn saplings in Assam

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches campaign to plant 10 mn saplings in Assam

He said the 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan' will increase green cover as well as boost the local economy as commercial trees will mostly be planted during the exercises

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Seeking to set a new world record by planting ten million saplings on Sunday in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government will target planting 80 million seedlings next year and another 100 million saplings in 2025.

"Today, we will be planting one crore saplings in the state and we are looking forward to setting a new world record in this regard," Sarma said, kicking off the drive at the state secretariat in the morning.

He said next year the state government will attempt to plant three crore saplings in non-forest areas and another five crore in forest areas, while in 2025, the attempt will be for 50 million seedlings each in non-forest and forest areas.

On apprehension of survival of the saplings, Sarma said that he was hopeful of a good rate as this year's plantation is mostly done by private households and the people will take care of the plants.

"Also, since the saplings are of trees with commercial value, people will have an interest in nurturing it as they will get good returns after 7-10 years," he added.

The Forest department personnel have also assured of taking care of the saplings planted on community land, the CM said.

Sarma said the state has attempted to set nine world records during the 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan', which was started on September nine and will culminate on Sunday.

The records range from the longest spiral of potted plants to the highest number of plantation by a team in one hour to the largest mosaic created by saplings.

Sarma also shared details of 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under 'Meri Mati Desh' programme in the state, which will be undertaken from September 19 to October 26.

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

