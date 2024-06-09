Home / India News / Heavy rains lash Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar, waterlogging in some areas

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar, waterlogging in some areas

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Thane city received 37.06 mm rainfall

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thane/Palghar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 10:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains overnight, leading to water-logging in some areas, officials said on Sunday.

There were reports of tree branches falling in some areas of Thane city, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Thane city received 37.06 mm rainfall.

The maximum downpour of 16.76 mm was recorded between 12.30 am and 1.30 am on Sunday while 10.93 mm rain was witnessed between 3.30 and 4.30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

ALSO READ: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

Some areas in Thane witnessed water-logging due to the showers, an official at the district disaster control room said.

Heavy rains also lashed neighbouring Palghar, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said, adding there was no report of any untoward incident due to the downpour.

Also Read

Monsoon to arrive on May 31; to boost crop output, ease farmers' woes

LS polls: Shiv Sena nominates Naresh Mhaske as its candidate from Thane

IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

859 people arrested for drug-related offences in Thane till Nov 2023

Flights cancelled, offices and beaches closed: Heavy rains lash Dubai again

Six Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh, carried bounty of Rs 38L

PM Modi to take oath today for third consecutive term post election setback

Coal dependency, climate dilemma to hang over PM Modi in his third term

Latest LIVE: PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony today, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Maharashtraheavy rainsThaneIMDIndian monsoon

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story