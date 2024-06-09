Heavy rains lash Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar, waterlogging in some areas

Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains overnight, leading to water-logging in some areas, officials said on Sunday.

There were reports of tree branches falling in some areas of Thane city, they said.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Thane city received 37.06 mm rainfall.

The maximum downpour of 16.76 mm was recorded between 12.30 am and 1.30 am on Sunday while 10.93 mm rain was witnessed between 3.30 and 4.30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.



Some areas in Thane witnessed water-logging due to the showers, an official at the district disaster control room said.

Heavy rains also lashed neighbouring Palghar, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said, adding there was no report of any untoward incident due to the downpour.