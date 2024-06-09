IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, an orange alert for Ratnagiri, and a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for June 9.

The forecast predicts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy spells of rain with gusty winds in these regions.

The regional IMD office in Mumbai released the alert on Saturday, emphasizing the need for caution due to the expected severe weather conditions.

According to the district forecast for Maharashtra, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to heavy spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours. (starting from 04:00 am on Sunday)."

The IMD has also advised the public to take necessary precautions while venturing out, given the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Sunday, several parts of Mumbai experienced rainfall, adding to the anticipated weather activity.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, 8 June 2024," IMD said in a post on X.

IMD reported favourable conditions for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into the central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), and Telangana over the next 2-3 days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during next 2-3 days," IMD said in a post on X.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the country on Wednesday amid a fierce heatwave gripping several parts of the country in the last few days.

Several parts of Guwahati reported waterlogging after the city received rainfall. Rain also lashed parts of Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Chennai city also received heavy rain, while Hubbali in Karnataka saw light rain showers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the situation of the ongoing heatwave in the country and the preparedness for the onset of the monsoon.

This year's Monsoon onset is two days earlier as the usual date of the onset is on June 1.

This year, Kerala experienced widespread pre-monsoon rains.

In 2023, rainfall over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June-September), was 94 per cent of its long-period average.