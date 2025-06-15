Home / India News / Heavy rains lash Mumbai, more showers likely, IMD issues 'yellow alert'

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, more showers likely, IMD issues 'yellow alert'

The weather department sounded a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places, and an 'orange' alert for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts

On Monday, there is forecast of a high tide of 3.55 metres at 2.37 am and a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.20 am, the officials said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall overnight and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted more showers at isolated places in the city and suburbs, civic officials said.

The weather department sounded a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places, and an 'orange' alert for neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy showers overnight along with thunder and lightning. The rains eased by morning, with only light showers, and no major waterlogging was reported.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Sunday, the island city received 31 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 21 mm and 20 mm rainfall, respectively, as per the civic officials.

A high tide of 4.27 metres is expected at 2.52 pm on Sunday and a low tide of 1.91 metres at 8.55 pm.

On Monday, there is forecast of a high tide of 3.55 metres at 2.37 am and a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.20 am, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

