Home / India News / CM Rekha Gupta vows realty reform as taskforce report flags 10 challenges

CM Rekha Gupta vows realty reform as taskforce report flags 10 challenges

The report outlined 10 major challenges currently faced by Delhi's real estate sector, such as unauthorised colonies, housing societies, redevelopment of colonies, and modernisation of infrastructure

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government's commitment to revamp the sector. (Photo:PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to strengthen the city's real estate system and make it more transparent, efficient, and development-focused, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the "Government-Industry Taskforce on Real Estate Report" was formally submitted to the government.

This report was jointly prepared by major stakeholders, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and real estate consultancy CBRE.

The report outlined 10 major challenges currently faced by Delhi's real estate sector, such as unauthorised colonies, housing societies, redevelopment of colonies, and modernisation of infrastructure in industrial zones and suggested practical, implementable solutions for each.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government's commitment to revamp the sector. She said that the government is committed to moving Delhi towards a structured, transparent, and citizen-friendly real estate model.

Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior representatives from MCD, DDA, DMRC, the Registrar of Co-operative Societies (RCS), and CII attended the meeting.

Officials said the report will serve as a blueprint for policy reforms and structural changes in the capital's real estate ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government will soon unveil a new excise policy aimed at making liquor distribution transparent, accountable, and modern, while prioritising social welfare and protecting vulnerable communities, according to an official statement.

As per the statement, the Delhi Government is set to roll out a new Excise Policy soon. The primary objective of this policy is to ensure the availability of quality liquor to the citizens of the capital and to make the sale and distribution system transparent, modern, and accountable.

CM Rekha Gupta clearly stated that social security will remain the top priority in the new excise policy. The government will ensure that the policy does not adversely impact sensitive sections of society, as stated in the statement.

Further, as per the statement, the Delhi government is committed to ensuring that no aspect of the policy negatively affects sensitive sections of society and that vulnerable communities' safety, health, and peace are not compromised in any way.

A high-level committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government, is currently working on formulating this policy.

The committee is also reviewing the excise policies of several other states to adopt best practices that prioritise effective liquor distribution and social protection, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, AQI improves to 'moderate'

Owaisi urges EAM Jaishankar to evacuate Indians stranded in Iran, Iraq

IMA urges Tata Group to extend Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of deceased docs

Govt targets ₹1 trillion farm economy in J&K by 2030, says LG Manoj Sinha

BCCI forms 3-member panel to draft safety norms after Bengaluru stampede

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentReal Estate

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story