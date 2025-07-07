Home / India News / Dausa records highest rainfall in last 24 hrs as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

Dausa records highest rainfall in last 24 hrs as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

In many districts including Churu, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Pali, Bharatpur, and Chittorgarh, more than 10 mm of rain was recorded

Delhi Rains, Rain
Rainfall may also occur in some parts of the Bikaner division, the MeT department added (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Monsoon continued to lash parts of Rajasthan, with Sikrai in Dausa district recording the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, a spokesperson from the state Meteorological Department said on Monday.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the highest rainfall of 132 mm was recorded in Sikrai (Dausa), while light to moderate and moderate to heavy rain occurred in some places. Very heavy rain was also recorded sporadically during the 24 hours until 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Rainfall may also occur in some parts of the Bikaner division, the MeT department added.

ALSO READ: Himachal rains: Rescue ops on to trace 30 missing, landslides in Mandi

Rajgarh in Alwar recorded 130 mm of rain, followed by Todabhim in Karauli (120 mm), Mahwa in Dausa (100 mm), and both Sallopat in Banswara and Viratnagar in Jaipur (70 mm each). Sagwara in Dungarpur and Gangapur in Sawai Madhopur recorded 40 mm each.

In many districts including Churu, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Pali, Bharatpur, and Chittorgarh, more than 10 mm of rain was recorded.

According to the MeT department, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur division, and the Shekhawati region over the next one or two days, with a decrease in rainfall expected in parts of southern Rajasthan.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu becomes first state to adopt TB death prediction model

LIVE news updates: Trump says 'first tariff letters' to be sent at 9.30 pm IST today

Wall collapse kills two in Odisha, heavy rain alert issued for 16 districts

Preamble of Constitution like parenthood, cannot be changed: V-P Dhankhar

India aims to double maize output to 86 mn tonne by 2047: Shivraj Chouhan

Topics :rajasthanRainRainfallmonsoon rainfallIndian weather

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story