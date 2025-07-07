Home / India News / Preamble of Constitution like parenthood, cannot be changed: V-P Dhankhar

Preamble of Constitution like parenthood, cannot be changed: V-P Dhankhar

While interacting with students he also said that, historically, no country's preamble has ever been changed, but added that Preamble of the Indian Constitution was altered during the Emergency era

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses the valedictory ceremony for the 6th Batch of Rajya Sabha Interns, at the Vice President Enclave, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the Preamble of the Indian Constitution is like parenthood to children, and it cannot be changed, no matter how hard one may try.

"There have been a lot of issues about the preamble to the Constitution. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution is something like parenthood to children. Howsoever you may try, you can't change your parenthood. That is not possible," he said.

While interacting with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, he also said that, historically, no country's preamble has ever been changed, but lamented that the Preamble of the Indian Constitution was altered during the Emergency era.

"The Preamble of our Constitution was changed during a time when hundreds and thousands of people were behind bars, the darkest period of our democracy--emergency era," he said.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the RSS calling for a review of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Constitution, stating that these were included during the Emergency and were never part of the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

Addressing an event on 50 years of Emergency in New Delhi on June 26, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole said, "Babasaheb Ambedkar never used these words in the preamble of the Constitution. The words were added during Emergency, when fundamental rights were suspended, Parliament did not function, and the judiciary became lame.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India aims to double maize output to 86 mn tonne by 2047: Shivraj Chouhan

Security increased after suspicious boat spotted off Maharashtra coast

Himachal rains: Rescue ops on to trace 30 missing, landslides in Mandi

LIVE news updates: Trump says 'first tariff letters' to be sent at 9.30 pm IST today

Pilot medical test mandate by DGCA sparks concern in aviation sector

Topics :Jagdeep DhankarVice PresidentConstitutionIndian constitution

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story