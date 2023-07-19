Home / India News / Heavy rains trigger landslides in J-K's Kathua, houses damaged, 5 dead

Heavy rains trigger landslides in J-K's Kathua, houses damaged, 5 dead

We have five confirmed deaths in rain-related incidents, while three others are still trapped under the debris of a collapsed house in Bani Tehsil

Press Trust of India Jammu
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five people, including three children, were killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and left several houses damaged in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas ordered an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased.

We have five confirmed deaths in rain-related incidents, while three others are still trapped under the debris of a collapsed house in Bani Tehsil, Minhas told PTI.

Expressing condolences over the loss of lives, he said an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 for the next of kin of deceased and Rs 25,000 to the injured was sanctioned.

He said a rescue operation is on to trace three persons who are believed to be trapped under the debris of their house at Surjan.

A police official said two houses collapsed in the village, trapping five inmates.

While bodies of Shahbaz Ahmad (14) and Nazir Tabassum (10) were recovered by the rescuers, three others are still missing and an operation to retrieve them is on.

At Sitti village, a 13-year-old came under a landslide near his house.

Body of a 55-year-old was also recovered after she came under a landslide near her house at Drangal-Mandote, the official said.

A 50-year-old identified as Sham Lal also died under a landslide at Bhuldi Nallah near Daggar while he was trying to clear a water passage to avoid damage to his house, he said, adding Lal's body was recovered and handed over to his family.

The official said while two houses were completely damaged, several other houses suffered partial damages.

Also Read

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes amid tight security in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Red alert issued for J-K's Kathua, Samba district amid incessant rains

Job aspirants protest in Srinagar, demand inquiry report to be made public

Jammu-Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives in Kathua mishap

Kathua rape-murder case: Arguments for charges on main accused on June 26

Gruha Lakshmi: Registration begins for Congress' guarantee scheme in K'taka

G20 mediators plan a dozen meetings to find common ground on war language

Local train services on Mumbai suburban section stopped due to waterlogging

Manipur govt removes curfew relaxation in valley districts ahead of rally

3-judge Bench to hear pleas relating to criminalisation of marital rape: SC

Topics :heavy rainslandslideJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story